Heartland residents react to CDC guidance changes for masks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - President Biden said he hopes new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention convinces more Americans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
“I really don’t think that we need them outside in the fresh air,” said Sue Blankenship, who was enjoying a sunny afternoon at Cape Girardeau’s Capaha park, mask free.
Several other people were happy to learn the new CDC guidance allows them to be outside without a mask if they are vaccinated.
“I don’t know what the new normal is going to look like, but it’s great that I’m outside with no mask on. It’s ‘cause, technically, I’m vaccinated and it’s two weeks afterwards,” said Stephanie Price.
That guidance also allows for small, outdoor gatherings with people you know, even if you aren’t fully vaccinated yet.
“It’s long overdue, especially for outside,” said Donna Komorech.
“The odds of spreading COVID outdoors, even when you’re not wearing a mask, is very small,” said Heartland Doctor Jeff Ripperda, who supported the changes.
“...and then if you throw in vaccination on top of that the chance of passing COVID basically goes away; just because we know that people have been vaccinated have a very very small risk of getting COVID and zero risk of spreading COVID,” he continued.
Even if you are vaccinated, the CDC suggested you still wear a mask at large, outdoor gatherings with strangers or large, indoor gatherings like at a church, conference or restaurant.
As Sue Blankenship spends time with her granddaughter, she looked forward to getting back to life before COVID-19.
“Normal would be nice,” she said. “Outside, I don’t see the necessity because you’ve got the fresh air.”
