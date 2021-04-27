Students make new flavor of Hawk Sauce for sale at Southeast Mo. State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s hospitality management program has cooked up a new, limited-edition Green Hawk Sauce that will be on sale beginning Tuesday, April 27.
This year, hospitality management students produced 150 bottles of “Go Green for Spring” Hawk Sauce, to sell at locations across the city.
All the bottling and prepping for the sauce is done on the university’s campus by the students.
Student Rachael Ralfs explained what makes Hawk Sauce so unique.
“Green Hawk Sauce, pretty simple recipe. We won’t go into the fine details of it but, it is jalapeno pepper and serrano pepper with some vinegar, and garlic, and sea salt. The Red Hawk Sauce has the Fresno pepper, which cannot be found locally. So that’s a pretty distinct product right there,” she said.
The red and green Hawk Sauce is available for purchase at just $10 per bottle, at Southeast’s Catapult Creative House, located at 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.
