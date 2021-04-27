Graceland celebrating Independence Day with All-American July 4th Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis will celebrate Independence Day during it’s All-American July 4th Weekend.
Graceland will be lit in red, white, and blue as the weekend will include live music, a VIP dinner and reception on its grounds, a gospel brunch, special hidden tours, and more.
The weekend will end with a fireworks extravaganza set to Elvis music.
Events kick off with an Elvis tribute concert Saturday, July 3 at the Soundstage at Graceland. The celebration continues July 4 at The Guest House at Graceland with the Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch, featuring delicious southern specialties and the The Cummings Street Worship Team.
Throughout the day, guests can enjoy touring Graceland, visiting exhibits, shops, and restaurants at Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
For the complete schedule of Graceland’s All-American July 4th Weekend and ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.