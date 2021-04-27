Former Carbondale mayor passes away

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former mayor of Carbondale passed away recently.
Neil Dillard served as mayor from 1987 to 2003, but started working for the city in 1981 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on city council.
According to the City of Carbondale, Dillard and his wife Mary Ellen were named Citizen of the Year by the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce in 2003.
They said he dedicated his life to community services and was a champion for Carbondale concerning economic development and tourism.
Mayor Dillard also served as President of the Illinois Municipal League.
