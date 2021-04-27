Flash flood watch has been issued for most of the Heartland

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop early on Wednesday. These will move through the area throughout the first half of your Wednesday. The main round of rain and storms will move across the area late tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the greatest threats being gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall. A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area as we expect 1 to 3 inches of rain across most of the area with the heaviest rain falling across Southern Illinois and the northern parts of Southeast Missouri. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 70s far north to the lower 80s far south.