First Alert: Warm, breezy, sunny day

(KFVS) - Wake-up temps are mild this morning in the low 60s.
Much like yesterday, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with thin upper-level clouds.
Today’s highs will be a few degrees warmer in the low 80s.
It will also be breezy with southerly winds gusting between 30-35 mph.
thicker clouds will move in tonight, keeping temps in the mid 60s.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the northern half of the the Heartland by Wednesday morning.
Very heavy rain and storms will move in during the afternoon hours.
There is a small chance for severe storms on Wednesday. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail.
Rounds of storms will continue through Thursday.
Flash flooding with the potential of 2-4 inches of rainfall is possible.
Rain will move out of the Heartland late Thursday.
Friday and the weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
