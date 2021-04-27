Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 27. (Source: Twitter: Gov. Eric Holcomb)
By Jessica Ladd | April 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 3:55 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 27.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s
  • Male: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,696 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,772 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 501 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

