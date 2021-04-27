City of Cape Girardeau implementing alarm system registration fees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new municipal ordinance will hold businesses and people accountable for making sure their alarms are functioning.
Any business or residence that has an alarm system that dispatches emergency personnel to their location must now register their alarm within 10 days of installation.
According to the city, there will be an alarm system permit fee of $25 annually. Alarm systems must be registered within five days of installation. If it is not registered within 30 days, there will be a $25 late fee.
Vehicle alarm systems and life alert systems are not included in the ordinance.
You can click here to register your alarm system, or you can call 877-665-2981.
According to the city, in the last year alone, Cape Girardeau police and fire personnel have responded to more than 2,300 alarms within in city limits. They said more than 95 percent of the calls were confirmed to be false alarms.
The city said the majority of those false alarms are the result of user error, installation error and/or equipment error.
Some alarm holders had more than 40 false alarms at their site in a single year, according to the city.
They said these false alarm responses are a drain on manpower and divert resources away from responding to legitimate calls for service and emergency situations.
The ordinance defines a false alarm activation as: “an alarm dispatch request that has generated a city emergency service response, which is cancelled, or when no emergency condition is found at the alarm site.”
False alarm fees include:
- 1st alarm - No charge
- 2nd alarm - $50
- 3rd alarm - $75
- 4th alarm - $100
- 5th alarm - $150
- 6th alarm - $200
- 7th alarm - $250
- 8th alarm - $300
The city said each additional false alarm will have a $300 fee.
The fee schedule will go into effect on July 1, 2021, but alarm holders are encouraged to apply for their alarm permit immediately.
The city said there is an appeals process available for alarm holders who are fined.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.