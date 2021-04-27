Carbondale to celebrate Arbor Day with tree-planting ceremony

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is celebrating its 40th year as a designated Tree City USA.
For Arbor Day, the city will host a tree-planting ceremony at Turley Park on Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m.
Mayor Mike Henry and representatives from the Carbondale Garden Study Club will plant two trees in the park during the ceremony.
Over the past year, the city said it has worked to remove several dead trees from the park; and they’re committed to replacing the trees with beautiful, young ones.
Social distancing will be required at the ceremony.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.