Car, truck show to feature vehicles entered by young adults only

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The 3rd Annual Car and Truck Show in Puxico is scheduled for Saturday, June 12.
The event will be held at Veteran’s Park next to the Fist Midwest Bank from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The winner will be announced at 9 p.m.
The show is free to the public.
Young adults, ages 16 to 25, are only eligible to enter the show.
Registration is $20 and all vehicles must be operable, properly licensed and insured.
Forms to register can be found here.
The following are the car and truck classes:
- Best of Show 1st, 2nd and 3rd place
- Cleanest Car and Truck
- Loudest Bass Car and Truck
- Police Chief Pick
- Most Stocked Car and Truck
All proceeds will go towards the Puxico Christmas Toy Drive.
For more information about the show, call 573-225-5462.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.