Car, truck show to feature vehicles entered by young adults only

By Marsha Heller | April 27, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 8:33 AM

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The 3rd Annual Car and Truck Show in Puxico is scheduled for Saturday, June 12.

The event will be held at Veteran’s Park next to the Fist Midwest Bank from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The winner will be announced at 9 p.m.

The show is free to the public.

Young adults, ages 16 to 25, are only eligible to enter the show.

Registration is $20 and all vehicles must be operable, properly licensed and insured.

Forms to register can be found here.

The following are the car and truck classes:

  • Best of Show 1st, 2nd and 3rd place
  • Cleanest Car and Truck
  • Loudest Bass Car and Truck
  • Police Chief Pick
  • Most Stocked Car and Truck

All proceeds will go towards the Puxico Christmas Toy Drive.

For more information about the show, call 573-225-5462.

