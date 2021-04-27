Another Warm, Sunny, & Breezy Day

Thicker clouds move in tonight helping to keep temperatures in the mid 60s. By Wednesday morning, a few isolated showers/storms will be possible in our northern half of the Heartland. The main show of very heavy rain and storms will move in during the afternoon as a cold front sags further south. Rounds of storms will continue through Thursday. This will cause a threat for flash flooding with the potential of 2-4″ to fall. Storms on Wednesday have a small chance of being severe with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.