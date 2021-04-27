Another Warm, Sunny, & Breezy Day

Good Tuesday Morning!
Mild temperatures in the low 60s taking over the start of the day with mostly sunny skies. Much like yesterday, it will be a mostly sunny day even with upper-level clouds above. Temperatures are expected to get a few degrees warmer in the low 80s by the afternoon. It will be very breezy with southerly winds gusting between 30-35mph.
Thicker clouds move in tonight helping to keep temperatures in the mid 60s. By Wednesday morning, a few isolated showers/storms will be possible in our northern half of the Heartland. The main show of very heavy rain and storms will move in during the afternoon as a cold front sags further south. Rounds of storms will continue through Thursday. This will cause a threat for flash flooding with the potential of 2-4″ to fall. Storms on Wednesday have a small chance of being severe with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.
Precipitation will move out late Thursday leaving a sunny end to the week on Friday. The weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.
-Lisa
