Witnesses recall terrifying scene as armed man reportedly ran through Texarkana hospital making threats

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department are trying to determine why a 24-year-old man allegedly made threats at a local hospital, putting staff, patients, and police in danger.
“I threw my baby underneath the table. I know it probably hurt him, but I didn’t want him to get shot. The gun was about five, six foot away,” said Lidiane Ensley.
Ensley and her son, Omarion, were registering in the emergency room of Wadley Regional Medical Center Sunday night (April 25) when an armed gunman came inside.
“The dude pointed the gun at me and my cousin told me, ‘Run, run Omari’ and we run and we made it out alive,” said Omarion.
Texarkana Texas Police officials say Donte Henderson ran into the emergency room saying someone was trying to kill him. They say Henderson ran to other locations in the hospital before police were able to apprehend him; no shots were fired.
“He jumped the counter and ran through the hospital, pulled the emergency alarm system. Officers did locate him exiting the hospital. They did not locate a gun at the time of the incident,” said Sgt. Kimberly Weaver with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
A fake gun believed to have been used in the incident was found Monday morning by hospital employees. Henderson remains locked up in the Bi-State Justice Center Jail. He’s charged with interfering with public duties and false alarm report. Police say no one was injured in this incident.
“Officers responded quickly to the scene. Multiple officers began searching immediately for him,” said Sgt. Weaver.
“It was frightening, but as long as we made it out there, good. I left my phone, my shoes, everything, but we were good though,” Ensley said.
