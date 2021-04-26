What you need to know April 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 26.
Skies are clear this morning with wake-up temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Warming winds from the south will increase this afternoon with gusts between 25-30 mph.
Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing by the afternoon.
Thicker clouds move in Tuesday night ahead of our next system.
This will set us up for a few isolated storms possible Wednesday morning.
Most of the thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Heavy downpours could produce 2-4 inches of rainfall.
There is also a chance for a few stronger storms.
Temperatures will cool down slightly after this system moves out of here by Friday, but the Heartland will remain in the 70s.
The upper 70s return by the end of the weekend.
- President Biden is promising to help India deal will an explosion of COVID-19 cases.
- Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to vacation in Europe this summer.
- A Spanish man with COVID-19 symptoms who coughed on work colleagues and told them “I’m going to give you all the coronavirus” has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly infecting 22 people.
- A murder charge and 18 other counts have been filed against a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said Saturday.
- Volunteers helped spruce up Anna on Sunday by picking up litter from streets in high traffic areas.
- Fort D held their Spring Muster event in Cape Girardeau Sunday to prepare for summer campaigns.
- Heartland mother has found the good Samaritan who helped her daughter and her daughter’s friend in a car accident.
- Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires after an argument.
- Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel’s wreckage on the ocean floor.
- A couple attempts to get married at a Florida mansion without getting the owner’s permission.
