Warm and windy tomorrow. Storms likely Wednesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday evening Heartland. High clouds are beginning to move into the area and these will help keep temperatures very mild overnight. Gusty winds this afternoon will relax a bit but will still be around 15MPH for much of the night. Lows by morning will only fall into the lower 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy as high thin cirrus clouds will move across the area. These clouds will be thin enough for it to appear mostly sunny at times. We will also see warm and windy conditions with highs in the lower 80s and winds gusting over 30MPH at times.
A cold front will move towards the Heartland on Wednesday. This will produce scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Storms will continue off and on through Thursday. Right now the severe weather threat looks low however, we could see flooding become a concern as we head into Thursday.
