Volunteers, donations needed for new mural on Mississippi River Wall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new mural will be painted on the Mississippi River Wall in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
The work is named “A Wish of Hope” and will be created by Malcolm McCrae.
The Heartland artist is looking for volunteers and donations to help support the project.
Volunteers are need from now through Monday, May 17.
McCrae was given approval to create the project in early 2021.
The piece is expected to be one of many more murals to be painted on the flood wall in Cape Girardeau.
Those interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor can contact the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri or through Pollinate Cape.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.