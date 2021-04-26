Volunteers, donations needed for new mural on Mississippi River Wall

A new mural will be painted on the Mississippi River Wall in Downtown Cape Girardeau. (SOURCE: KFVS 12)
By Marsha Heller | April 26, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 9:03 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new mural will be painted on the Mississippi River Wall in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

The work is named “A Wish of Hope” and will be created by Malcolm McCrae.

The Heartland artist is looking for volunteers and donations to help support the project.

Volunteers are need from now through Monday, May 17.

McCrae was given approval to create the project in early 2021.

The piece is expected to be one of many more murals to be painted on the flood wall in Cape Girardeau.

Those interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor can contact the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri or through Pollinate Cape.

Special thanks to Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation For prepping the wall for this beautiful masterpiece. We still need your help please donate to help bring this creation to reality!! www.PollinateCape.com

