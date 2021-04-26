Vaccines required for passengers on 2021 Honor Flights

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - All passengers on honor flights in 2021 will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Honor Flight Network announced the two-dose vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer, or the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, are sufficient.
For those who get a two-dose vaccine, the second dose must be received at least 14 days before the flight.
Those who get the Johnson & Johnson must get their shot at least 28 days before flying.
The vaccine requirement applies to all veterans, guardians and staff who participate in the flight. No exceptions will be made.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois continues to plan the 7th flight for the fall of 2021.
Flight 7 was originally scheduled for May 5, 2020.
Veterans on the rescheduled flight 7 should not send their vaccination records to Veterans Honor Flight at this time. The information will be collected before the flight.
Veterans Honor Flight continues to accept veteran applications online. You can also apply via mail. You can click here to print an application form.
Any U.S. veteran may apply.
Veterans who apply at this time will be considered for selection after Flight 7 is complete.
The Veterans Honor Flight is a volunteer-led organization supported fully by donations. Their mission is to take veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.