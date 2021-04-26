Summer-Like Monday!

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light coming out of the southeast during the early hours of today but they will pick up quickly during the afternoon with gusts between 25-30mph. Since winds will be coming out of the south, this will help transport warm air and more moisture into the Heartland. Skies will remain mostly sunny with additional upper level clouds arriving by the late afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s today.