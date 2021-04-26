Summer-Like Monday!

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light coming out of the southeast during the early hours of today but they will pick up quickly during the afternoon with gusts between 25-30mph. Since winds will be coming out of the south, this will help transport warm air and more moisture into the Heartland. Skies will remain mostly sunny with additional upper level clouds arriving by the late afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s today.
Tonight, we will stay very mild in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another breezy evening and continuing into Tuesday with southerly winds gusting between 25-30mph. Tuesday will start off mostly sunny with some added clouds by the afternoon. Thicker clouds move in ahead of our next system Tuesday night. This will set us up for a few isolated storms possible Wednesday morning. Most of the thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This would bring heavy rain possibly 2-4 inches and the chance of a few stronger storms.
Temperatures will cool down slightly after this system moves out of here by Friday, but we will remain in the 70s and warming back into the upper 70s again by the end of the weekend.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.