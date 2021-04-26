2021 Southeast Missouri Special Olympics to be held May 3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2021 Special Olympics of Southeast Missouri, an athletic competition for those with disabilities, will take place Monday, May 3.
The event will be held in-person this year after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.
After more than 25 years, this tradition will continue at Central High school.
This is to help participants follow CDC guidelines and to give the athletes a chance to compete again.
Penny Williams, Recreation Division Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau said the coaches and athletes are excited to be back on the field and the courts.
“Athletic completions and training the development is important for everyone and our athletes are no exception. So, they are excited to be involved, they are excited to be included, and that’s what this event provides,” Williams said.
Williams said Cape Girardeau Police Department and surrounding areas will provide volunteer support.
The event will start with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., with competitions concluding around 1:30 p.m.
