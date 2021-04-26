Sen. Hawley introduces bill to create Parent Tax Credit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley has announced legislation intended to create a Parent Tax Credit.
A statement from Hawley’s office said the tax cut was meant to help people to start a family and raise children.
“Starting a family and raising children should not be a privilege only reserved for the wealthy,” Hawley said. “Millions of working people want to start a family and would like to care for their children at home, but current policies do not respect these preferences. American families should be supported, no matter how they choose to care for their kids.”
The statement from his office says that currently, federal childcare programs and policies require both parents to be employed to be enrolled in formal commercial childcare.
Hawley’s bill would create a fully refundable tax credit of $6,000 for single parents and $12,000 for married parents with qualifying children through monthly advances from the IRS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.