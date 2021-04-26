SEMO Food Bank receives $40K for mobile food distributions

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received $40,000 to help fight food insecurity.
The money from Tyson Foods will be used to support Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantries in Stoddard, Scott and Dunklin counties.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from Tyson Foods,” said Joey Keys, food bank chief executive officer. “This will help us increase our distribution efforts to make sure hungry southeast Missourians get the quality, nutritious food they need.”
The mobiles funded by Tyson will include increased amounts of healthy produce and lean protein.
“We’re proud to support Southeast Missouri Food Bank and its mission to end hunger,” said Mark Avery, plant manager of Tyson Foods in Dexter. “Enabling our partners to address food insecurity by supporting the mobile pantry program is a critical part of our hunger relief strategy.”
According to the food bank, food insecurity increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses were forced to close and employees lost jobs or faced reduced hours.
Keys said many families are still struggling to catch up financially and are using the food bank’s services.
Dates and times for the mobiles can be found on the food bank’s website.
