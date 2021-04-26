Public comments wanted on road project in Johnson Co., Ill.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is asking for public input on a proposed road project in Johnson County.
According to IDOT, the project would improve Route 146 from U.S. 45 west of Interstate 24 in Vienna.
Plans include widening and resurfacing Rte. 146 from the Vienna City Park east to a new roundabout at the intersection of Red Bud Lane/Old Metropolis Road.
Work is expected to begin during the 2023 construction season.
Public comments on the project will be accepted beginning Monday, May 3 through Monday, May 17 via a new website.
In addition to submitting online comments, the public can view photos, simulations and overview of the proposed plan.
Copies of the project will also be on display at the Vienna City Hall and comments can be mailed to IDOT at the attention of Keith Roberts, IDOT Acting Region 5 Engineer, P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, IL 62903.
All comments received by May 21 will used as part of the official public meeting record.
IDOT said they are collecting the comments in place of holding a regular public meeting.
