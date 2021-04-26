Police searching for endangered Missouri man

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver alert for a man missing since Sunday night.
They are looking for Ray Treece, 85, of Caruthersville, who was last seen heading towards Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Mo.
Treece is a white man with white hair and blue eyes, weighing 180 pounds, and about 5 foot 10 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve blue and white checkered button-up shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes.
He walks with a limp on his left side.
Treece was driving a Gray 2018 Ford Edge with Missouri Licenses plate 5HJ04.
Treece has been diagnosed with early stages of dementia and has been known to get lost while driving.
Anyone that has seen Treece can call your local police department or Caruthersville Police at 573-333-2121.
