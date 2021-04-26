Pedestrian hit, killed in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Butler County on Sunday night, April 25.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 51, approximately four miles north of Broseley.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pick-up was traveling south when it hit 36-year-old Melissa Mayo, of Poplar Bluff, who was in the road.
Mayo died at the scene.
The 17-year-old driver was not hurt in the crash.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.