Pedestrian hit, killed in Butler Co., Mo.

Pedestrian hit, killed in Butler Co., Mo.
Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Butler County on Sunday night, April 25. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Marsha Heller | April 26, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 6:34 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Butler County on Sunday night, April 25.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 51, approximately four miles north of Broseley.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pick-up was traveling south when it hit 36-year-old Melissa Mayo, of Poplar Bluff, who was in the road.

Mayo died at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.