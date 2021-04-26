8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 26.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female: two in their twenties, one in her forties and one in her sixties
- Male: one under ten, one in his twenties, one in his thirties and one in his fifties
There are currently 61 active cases.
To date, there have been 4,958 cases in the county, including 72 related deaths.
Six individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,825 individuals.
