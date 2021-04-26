More than $45K raised during Southeast University’s Greek Week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Greek community just finished one of its largest and most successful Greek Weeks.
According to the university, Greek Week 2021 raised $45,166 to benefit a number of organizations and collected 1,011 units of blood during a blood drive for the American Red Cross.
“The American Red Cross has said this was the second largest collegiate blood drive in their Midwest region.” said Associate Vice President for Student Life Dr. Bruce Skinner. “This means a potential 3,033 hospital patients will receive lifesaving transfusions thanks to our efforts.”
Money raised this year will benefit the following organizations:
- United Way of Cape Girardeau
- One City
- Hope for One More
- Honorable Young Men’s Club
- SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence
- Voices for Children/CASA
- Community Partnership of Southeast MO
- Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri
Southeast’s Greek community also hosted a clothing and food drive.
More than 8,000 men’s, women’s and children’s clothing items were collected to benefit the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.
The food drive collected more than 16,000 canned goods and non-perishable food items for the newly established pantry at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and the Redhawk Food Pantry, which serves the Southeast University community.
In addition to helping community organizations, Greek Week events also included the Greek Games and Chariot Races, Walk-A-Mile Sexual Assault Awareness program and other spirit and community service activities.
