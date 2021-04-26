Mo. Department of Conservation reports 44 new cases of Chronic Wasting Disease

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has completed its monitoring, management and testing efforts for its 2020-2021 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance year.
MDC reports it collected more than 15,300 tissue samples from mostly hunter-harvested deer for CWD testing.
MDC confirmed 44 new cases of CWD from the deer tested.
Of the 44 new cases, two were found in Putnam County and one in Pulaski County, both of which had no previously known cases of CWD.
The 44 new cases of CWD were found in the following counties: Adair (2), Franklin (5), Jefferson (5), Linn (6), Macon (5), Oregon (3), Polk (1), Pulaski (1), Putnam (2), St Clair (1), Ste Genevieve (12), Stone (1), and Ste. Genevieve County (1).
The new findings bring the total number of CWD cases in the state to 206.
MDC has tested more than 152,300 deer since the first cases of CWD were found in free-ranging deer in Missouri in 2012.
It typically takes an average 18-24 months from the time a deer is infected with CWD until it looks visibly sick.
Deer can spread CWD long before they look or act sick.
In Missouri, most deer that test CWD-positive do not show signs of the disease.
Deer showing signs of CWD may present a variety of symptoms, including dramatic weight loss, abnormal behavior, and excessive thirst, drooling, or urination.
