J&J COVID-19 vaccine resumes in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri vaccinators are currently allowed to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a decision was made on Friday by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re trying to make every opportunity available to the public for those individuals who want to receive the vaccine and provide themselves with that protection against the virus.”
Cape Girardeau County Health Department Director Jane Wernsman said since the vaccine pause has been lifted, they’ve got doses available, if requested.
“We do have a very small supply of the J&J here, as do many of the other approved vaccine providers in Cape Girardeau County. It means that it is available to those individuals that so desire to receive it,” Wernsman said.
She said nationwide-distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume this week, but interest has been low.
“We have noticed some drop in the numbers of those folks requesting the vaccine in general.”
She said she’s starting to see some vaccination hesitancy in certain communities as case numbers continue to lower.
“A lot of the individuals who were in those vulnerable populations, and some of the first ones to be eligible to receive the vaccine, have found a source to receive the vaccine.”
And those who haven’t been vaccinated are welcome to call and set up an appointment and request the vaccine they desire.
“The health center does have a supply of the Moderna vaccine, and as I mentioned we do have a limited supply of the J&J vaccine,” Wernsman said. “As we coordinate with the state health department on the best rollout on both of those vaccine products, I will be scheduling future clinics.”
She also said as the numbers of individuals who are requesting the vaccine lowers, the department is starting to take a more focused approach by offering vaccinations at the clinic on Fridays and smaller clinics throughout the area.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.