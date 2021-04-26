Jim Hirsch, son of KFVS founder Oscar Hirsch, passes away

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Family members tell us Jim Hirsch passed away
He is the son of Oscar Hirsch, the man that started KFVS on the radio in 1924 and then as a TV station in 1954.
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson talked about Jim Hirsch’s welcoming personality.
“His gentleness and his kindness. It was something that was unlike any I’d ever experienced in a relationship,” Knudtson said. “We lost one of our finest sons today from the legendary Hirsch family. But Jim Hirsch led a great life and we’re all better because we knew him.”
“He was just like a grandfather to me back then,” he continued. “He took me under his wing.”
Knudtson said Jim and the whole Hirsch family of broadcasters meant so much to Cape Girardeau and KFVS12.
He said to know Hirsch was a privilege that he and many others are so thankful for.
