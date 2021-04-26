Illinois Department of Transportation to hold virtual meeting on Highway 146 project, seeks public input

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting to present the improvements to Illinois route 146 in Vienna from U.S. 45 to I-24.
“We will be improving the area with new pavement, pavement resurfacing and adding the amenities as the bike trail and the bi-directional turning lane to improve all types of transportation and easier access to the existing bicycle network in the community,” said Carrie Nelsen.
Nelsen is a highway engineer.
She said some of the improvements will be on pedestrian and bicycle trails at the Vienna Community Park.
But, before all of that work begins, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual public meeting.
“There will be an email address where they can email their comments to us so that we can incorporate their comments and concerns at a stage in the project where that can still be accommodated,” said Nelsen.
The Vienna Community Park is one area that is often crowded with people coming into the parking lot across the street.
The project is expected to begin in 2023.
“So, that gives us the time needed to present the proposals. Adjust the plans according to the comments that we receive, purchase property that will be needed for the improvement and then put the contract documents together bid those and then go to construction,” Nelsen said.
All of these improvements will make it a lot easier to get to the surrounding businesses.
It will also make it much safer to get in and out of the park.
The website will be up and running Monday, May 3.
The public will be able to make suggestions and comments regarding the project.
