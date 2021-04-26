Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 2,137 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,137 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 additional deaths, on Monday, April 26.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,323,170 cases, including 21,836 deaths.
A total of 22,318,791 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 2,083 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 19-25 was 4.1 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 8,860,975 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873 doses.
On Sunday, 50,512 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.