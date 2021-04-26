Gas demand dips slightly, rebound still possible

(KFVS) - Gas prices appear to be holding steady throughout the U.S., again pushing back predictions for $3 per gallon prices.
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices for regular unleaded gas ticked slightly and demand was slightly lower.
“Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline,” said said head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan. “While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher.”
Haan believes a rise in price will not be significant and drivers should not be too concerned.
As of Monday morning, April 26, the nationwide national average was $2.87 per gallon, which is up 2.5 cents at this time last month and 113.7 cents from a year ago.
The following chart shows average fuel prices per gallon in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee:
