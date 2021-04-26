First Alert: Breezy summer-like day

(KFVS) - Skies are clear this morning with wake-up temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Warming winds from the south will increase this afternoon with gusts between 25-30 mph.
Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing by the afternoon.
Thicker clouds move in Tuesday night ahead of our next system.
This will set us up for a few isolated storms possible Wednesday morning.
Most of the thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Heavy downpours could produce 2-4 inches of rainfall.
There is also a chance for a few stronger storms.
Temperatures will cool down slightly after this system moves out of here by Friday, but the Heartland will remain in the 70s.
The upper 70s return by the end of the weekend.
