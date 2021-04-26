Face masks no longer required outside or at small events in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that starting on April 27, the statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect when Kentuckians are outside at events or venues with 1,000 people or fewer.
“What this means is at events like the Kentucky Derby, you still have to wear a mask, but if you’re at a backyard barbeque, your community pool or an outdoor wedding, you’re not required to wear a mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “We hope this is a relief for people, and remember, the state will be able to lift even more restrictions once the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is reached.”
Masks are still recommended at outdoor events with 1,000 people or fewer and the mask mandate is still in effect when Kentuckians are indoors or at any outdoor event with more than 1,000 people.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, April 26, Gov. Beshear reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.
Seven new audit deaths were reported as well.
To date, there have been 6,459 deaths.
The positivity rate is currently at 3.15 percent.
There are currently 414 people hospitalized.
Of those, 108 are in the ICU and 47 are on a ventilator.
So far, 1,726,346 Kentuckians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
