Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 26.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s
Gallatin County
- Male: 1 in their 50s
White County
- Female: 1 in their teens
- Male: 1 in their 40s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,690 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,772 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 501 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
