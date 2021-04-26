Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | April 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 3:24 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 26.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s

Gallatin County

  • Male: 1 in their 50s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their teens
  • Male: 1 in their 40s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,690 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,772 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 501 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

