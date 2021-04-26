Census population figures cost Illinois a congressional seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois will lose another seat in Congress as a result of the 2020 Census.
It continues a long slide in prestige and power for Illinois, which has forfeited 10 seats in the U.S. House in the last seven censuses.
The effect could mean fewer federal dollars and larger congressional districts in central and southern Illinois. It also will likely strengthen the Democrats’ political grip on the state, with the party controlling the Statehouse and governor’s office.
