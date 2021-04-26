Career Fair in Sikeston to offer more than 150 job openings

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Job Center in Sikeston is inviting the public to fill spots with six different companies later this week in a career fair.
The event is open to anyone needing employment and will feature on-site interviews.
Missouri Job Center of Sikeston Supervisor Lori Caldwell said this is a great opportunity as there will be more than 150 openings waiting to be filled.
“This is an amazing time. We’ve never seen a time such as this where so many employers are looking to fill positions and openings that they have,” Caldwell said. “So this is a great time and opportunity for anyone that is looking to be employed.”
There are also more than six companies hiring that aren’t part of this event that are posted within the Missouri Job Center.
“There are times where employers go through growth and they’ll offer amazing opportunities,” Caldwell said. “But we have so many employers that at the same time that are going through growth. So this is a time that we haven’t really seen in this job center for so many employers at the same time to have so many positions.”
The Career Fair will be on April 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will be held at the Missouri Job Center at 202 S. Kingshighway St. in Sikeston.
