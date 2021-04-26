3 Carbondale police officers receive Lifesaving Award

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Three Carbondale police officers were awarded the Lifesaving Award on Monday for their heroic efforts earlier in April.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 11, Carbondale police received a disturbance call and were dispatched to the scene.
“It was very chaotic, there was a lot going on,” said Sergeant Timothy Lomax.
While waiting for back up to arrive in the Federal Building parking lot, Lomax heard about 30 gun shots.
He quickly sprang into action.
Carbondale Officer Haled Saleh soon arrived on scene to help.
“My first concern was for the officers that were already out there,” said Saleh.
Officers found someone who had been hit by the gunfire.
Saleh started CPR on the gunshot victim.
He said a civilian was there to help him with CPR, as well.
Officer Dylan Yost then arrived on the scene.
Using a tarp he had on hand, Yost turned it into a stretcher.
“I had a feeling that it was going to come in handy at some point in time. So, just thankful I had it on me at that time,” said Yost.
The officers then brought the tarp out to the street in case an ambulance would arrive shortly.
However, no ambulance arrived.
They were tied up with other calls.
The officers then came up with another plan.
“We had moved the individual out to the street and I pointed out, ‘hey, what about the truck?’ ‘Cause I was thinking we were going to take a squad car. But then it just wasn’t going to work. And I point out the truck, and at that point the crowd around us was like ‘hey, the truck, the truck, the truck.’ It just kind of cascaded and we were able to get it across that way,” said Yost
The officers then were able to use the bystander’s truck to take the gunshot victim to the hospital.
On Monday, April 26, those three officers were honored by the Carbondale Police Department with the Lifesaving Award.
Interim Police Chief Stan Reno said he was proud of the way his officers acted.
Yost said he signed up to be a police officer to make a difference.
“I would say it’s greater than any paycheck that you could give me. That’s why I do this job. It’s not about the money. It’s just the fact I can make a difference is all that matters to me,” said Yost.
Lomax said he would not have changed the way they reacted.
“I don’t believe so, you know, the way things worked out, it wasn’t really the resources available like the chief said. Ambulances were at other places and I think we made the best decision at the time,” said Lomax.
The three officers also received a challenge coin from the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council for their heroic efforts.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.