3 Carbondale police officers receive Lifesaving Award

“We had moved the individual out to the street and I pointed out, ‘hey, what about the truck?’ ‘Cause I was thinking we were going to take a squad car. But then it just wasn’t going to work. And I point out the truck, and at that point the crowd around us was like ‘hey, the truck, the truck, the truck.’ It just kind of cascaded and we were able to get it across that way,” said Yost