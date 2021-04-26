Cape Comic Con scheduled for Oct. 1-3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Comic Con is scheduled for October 1-3, 2021, at the Drury Conference Center.
The weekend long event will feature multiple activities, booths and events including:
- A Leave it to Beaver watch along, Q&A and a special " Metzger’s Field " photo op with Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers as The Beaver.
- A costume contest
- Panels and workshops
Special guest include Catherine Sutherland from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Comic Book Men.
The official schedule has not been released yet.
For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
