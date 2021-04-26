Cape Cares event helps underserved population

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An event was held on Monday helped underserved individuals get their taxes done and get COVID-19 vaccines free of charge.
It’s called the Cape Cares event and was held in Cape Girardeau.
H&R Block and John’s Pharmacy was on hand and partnered with the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to help people.
Event organizer Nick Essner said he read that there was a disconnect between the IRS and people that didn’t file a return in the past couple of years, or don’t have an address.
Essner said these people may not have got any stimulus funding which are ones that probably need it the most.
“There are many people in our community that are in need and connecting them with these funds could potentially alter the trajectory of their lives,” Essner said.
Dwana Lieble with Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri said this is important to help those in this community to get back on track.
“A lot of times if people haven’t had their taxes done in a year or two, they’re actually afraid to come forward because they are afraid of what they are going to owe or they just haven’t had the funds in order to do their taxes,” Lieble said. “So this is just one way we are able to offer a free service.”
Along with the taxes and COVID-19 vaccines, people were also given free lunches and were able to register to vote as well.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.