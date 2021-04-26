Barge captain: Training helped workers save boaters after deadly Ohio River crash

Dougherty said during a man overboard situation, a crew member must alert the boat’s captain that a man has fallen overboard. From there, the captain sounds the general alarm, alerting all crew to report to the deck. The crew member who witnessed the person fall overboard must maintain visual contact with the victim and point toward his or her location. Other crew members must then put on the necessary PPE and make contact with the captain. From there, they can attempt a rescue using a life ring or a life vessel.