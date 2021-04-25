Volunteers clean up Anna, IL

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Dozens of littered trash bags were collected off along the streets in Anna today.
About a dozen people came out for their Clean Up Day to help clean up the streets along high traffic areas.
One volunteer we talked with said she hopes the public takes away from to clean up their own trash and pick up litter of others.
“Everybody can do their part any day of the week,” Kathy Bryan said. “If you see some trash or you see a problem like that, just take care of it. Don’t worry how it got there, who’s it is, don’t point fingers, just go ahead and take care of it and if we all do these small things we’ll have a great community.”
We talked with Kaylee Davis, the coordinator of this event, which said it’s nice to get out the awareness and pick up the streets but hopes people do their part as well.
“Maybe just not throw that McDonald’s out of your window or your bottle on the side of the road,” Kaylee Davis said. “We have trash cans around town and maybe just be a little more aware of what your actions are causing.”
Volunteers are leaving the dozens of bags of trash along the street to be picked up by the city on Monday.
