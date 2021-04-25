Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today!

Patchy to dense fog has formed across the Heartland and will stay around during the early morning hours on Sunday. Plan for low visibility during this time frame. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the 40s with an isolated upper 30s possible near our northern counties. However, it will shape up to be a fantastic day outside! Mostly sunny skies with light winds and temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
This warming trend will continue heading into next week as southerly winds pick up not only bringing in warmer air, but also more moisture. We will reach the upper 70s/low 80s early next week. This is also when very strong winds between 25-30mph can occur during Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday are going to be very wet and stormy. There is the potential for large amounts of rainfall and a few strong storms. Temperatures should remain near and above average through the rest of the week.
-Lisa
