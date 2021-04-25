Heartlanders react to President Biden recognizing Armenian genocide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Yesterday President Biden recognized the mass killings of Armenians during the WWI as a genocide, the first since Ronald Reagan. Today, Heartland Armenians share what the recognition means to the community.
“I think it’s a step forward for the country,” George Berberian said.
Today many stepped outside to enjoy the warm Sunday weather. However, those apart of the Armenian community, including Berberian, took the day to remember the mass killing of Armenians over a century ago.
“Yesterday’s recognition of the Armenian genocide respected the memory of these victims and also brought forth to light the importance of justice and truth.” Berberian said.
Berberian said his family, along with several other families and priests, gathered to both honor those who died and celebrate President Biden’s recognition.
“We held a mass, which was inside the church, but we also held a requiem service outside in front of what we call a holy cross, which is dedicated for those martyrs,” Berberian said.
Berberian explained President Biden declaring that the massacre that happened 106 years ago a genocide helps to show that the U.S. stands on the right side between right and wrong. The remembrance of this atrocity helps to prevent from happening ever again.
“It’s an honor to live in this country and to have a president who would recognize such a crime. It’s a moral imperative to bring recognition to that crime to the forefront. To prevent future atrocities and genocides,” Berberian said.
The Turkish foreign minister voiced his country’s rejection of President Biden’s statement, he said it was “only based on populism.”
