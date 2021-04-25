Fort D holds Spring Muster event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fort D holds their Spring Muster event in Cape Girardeau today where the soldiers and civilians at Fort D will be prepared for summer campaigns.
Reenactors use this event as a drill and to help entice others to possibly join them as well.
Scores of people came out on Saturday to watch infantry and cannon drills and ask any questions they may have.
“We’re always looking for new recruits. In fact, we have a new recruit out there that’s one of the young men doing the rifle fire. So we’re always looking for younger people to come help us and to come learn more about the Civil War.”
The next event is on Memorial Day weekend where local re-enactors will honor the memory of U. S. soldiers who have died in military service and honor the memory of veterans in present day as well.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.