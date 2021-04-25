Even warmer weather expected Monday, but windy conditions return

Tonight will be clear and calm. Lows will only drop into the 40s and 50s tonight. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected on Monday. Winds will be increasing through the day, winds could gust higher than 30mph at times. Southerly winds will help warm us quickly, highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Similar conditions continue on Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, showers and thunderstorms return to the area. Still watching for the possibility of some heavier rain.