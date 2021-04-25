Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 new COVID cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 new COVID cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID cases on April 25.
By Jessica Ladd | April 25, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated April 25 at 11:23 AM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID cases on April 25.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,688 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,770 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 500 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.