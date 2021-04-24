Soggy and Cool Saturday

Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 50s with light to moderate widespread rain. Rain will continue to fall through most of the day. Isolated breaks with cloudy skies can occur in the morning, but a better chance for the rain to stop will be during the very late afternoon/early evening as showers become isolated during this time. The center of low pressure will track off to our south keeping severe weather out of the Heartland. However, an isolated rumble of thunder or two can occur.