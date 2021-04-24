Heartland mother unites with good Samaritan who help daughter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heartland mother found the mystery Samaritan, who helped her daughter and her friend in a car accident, finally got the chance to say thank you.
“It’s really what it’s all about. Love,” Lakeisha Blissett said.
A week ago, Jayne Ruff made a post on Facebook, thanking the woman who helped her daughter Amory Robinson and her friend Aiyanna Dannenmuelller in a car wreck, in hopes she would find the unknown angel.
Today she and the two girls were finally able to meet Lakeisha Blissett. Showing their gratitude, the best way they could, with the sweetest candy and thank you cards.
“I had a decision to make, that night. To stop in love or keep going and ignore what I seen,” Blissett said.
Blissett shared she found out about the post after a teacher at her daughter’s school saw the story on Heartland News.
“One of the teachers had contacted me and was like, ‘hey is this you?’ And I was like, yes,” Blissett said.
And little did they know, Aiyanna and Blissett’s daughter share the same school hallways.
Aiyanna said she was shocked after hearing it was her classmate’s mom.
“We got a card from that class, and it said her mom is the one who helped you and I was like oh wow, that’s a small world,” Aiyanna said.
Blissett said the night of the car wreck was hard, but she’s happy to show that kindness does go a long way.
“It just a beautiful moment of celebration from that night, what I seen. And now them smiling and laughing and having fun,” Blissett said.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.