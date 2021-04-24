FIRST ALERT: Soggy and chilly Saturday

(KFVS) - Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 50s with light to moderate widespread rain.
Rain will continue to fall through most of the day.
Isolated breaks with cloudy skies can occur in the morning, but a better chance for the rain to stop will be during the very late afternoon/early evening as showers become isolated during this time.
The center of low pressure will track off to our south keeping severe weather out of the Heartland.
An isolated rumble of thunder or two can occur.
Rain cooled air will keep temperatures in the 50s throughout the day.
Winds will become light with temperatures getting into the 40s tonight.
Fog will likely form in some areas early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a great day this weekend with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures warming back up near average in the low 70s.
Southerly winds will continue to lift even warmer air into our areas by the beginning of next week which will allow high temperatures to reach the low 80s.
Mid-next week, thunderstorms are likely to move in and we will have to watch for the chance of strong to severe storms.
