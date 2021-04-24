Egyptian Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID case

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID case
By Jessica Ladd | April 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 12:26 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 cases on April 24.

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,686 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,769 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 500 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

