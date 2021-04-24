Egyptian Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID case

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 cases on April 24.
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,686 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,769 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 500 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
